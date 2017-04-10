Top 10 jobs with highest and slowest pay hikes in US

Salaries of warehouse associates and store managers are witnessing a better growth than that of web developers. Salaries of warehouse associates and store managers are witnessing a better growth than that of web developers.

Career and salary benefits go hand in hand when it comes to a worker’s desire for professional growth. According to a study, salaries in the United States have seen a 3 per cent rise in March, bringing the base pay to $ 51,336 per year.

The local pay reports by Glassdoor, a jobs site, have found that the salaries of warehouse associates and store managers are witnessing a better growth than that of web developers. According to the study, web developers’ salaries dropped by 0.9 per cent while that of professors shot up by 8.3 per cent YOY.

Here are the top 5 jobs with the highest pay raises, according to the study:

1. Professors-

The jobs of professors saw an increase of 8.3 per cent YOY with a median $ 91,110.

2. Store Managers-

Store managers have witnessed a 7.9 per cent increase in their salaries with a median pay of $ 49,363.

3. Customer Service Managers-

For Customer Service Managers, it was a 7.4 per cent increase with a base pay of $ 54,273.

4. Recruiters-

The salaries of Recruiters have shot up by 7.4 per cent and their median base pay has been $ 51,915.

5. Warehouse Associates-

Warehouse associates have 6.3 per cent increase with a median base pay of $ 40,390.

“Jobs that are highest paying aren’t always where we see biggest growth,” the report by Glassdoor said, adding that tech roles reported a slowdown in the recent months. Even sales managers and paralegals are facing the crunch in salary growth.

Here are five jobs with the slowest pay growth in the US:

1. Construction Labourers-

Those working in this post have only witnessed a 0.8 per cent increase in salaries with a median base pay of $ 40,497.

2. Sales Managers-

Sales managers with a median base pay of $ 61,244 are experiencing a growth of only 0.2 per cent in their salaries.

3. Paralegals-

Paralegals have seen no growth in their salaries with a median base pay of $ 47,424.

4. Java Developers-

Java developers with a median base pay of $ 74,520 have also experienced zero salary growth.

5. Web Developers-

There has been a decline of 0.9 per cent YOY for Web Developers with a median base pay of $ 61,767.

