Top 10 companies Indians want to work for: LinkedIn report

Indian professionals prefer home-grown technology and mobile internet companies like Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications (Paytm) over global tech and e-commerce sites like Google and Amazon as their workplace, revealed a new LinkedIn report on Wednesday.

The annual ranking highlights the 25 companies in the country that are most sought-after by professionals. The report is based on proprietary LinkedIn data and billions of actions by more than 546 million professionals on LinkedIn. The top three slots are secured by Directi, Flipkart and One97 Communications while Amazon, which held the second spot for the past two consecutive years in the list, is now ranked fourth in the list.

“The top companies list highlights the companies where professionals in India want to work now, from homegrown companies to global giants. Studying the job interest rates, engagement with the company pages on the platform as well as retention rates, we found several common threads that make these companies the most preferred among Indian professionals,” said Adith Charlie, India Editor, LinkedIn.

This year the India list diversified from tech and internet companies to new entrants from industries such as automotive, oil and gas, and consumer goods. “Similar to last year we continue to see a trend of homegrown companies taking the top spots on the list,” said Charlie. The rankings are based on analysis of flexible hours, a good parental leave policy, and time-off to do more than work to attract and retain good talent.

Here are the 2018 Top 10 Companies in India:

1) Directi

2) Flipkart

3) One 97 Communications (Paytm)

4) Amazon

5) Anheuser-Busch InBev

6) McKinsey & Company

7) Alphabet (Google)

8) KPMG India

9) EY

10) OYO

