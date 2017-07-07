TNUSRB Police Constable result 2017 declared at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org

The board has earlier this month released the preliminary key and the candidates were given time to raise objections. The board has earlier this month released the preliminary key and the candidates were given time to raise objections.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the results and cut-off of police recruitment examination 2017 on July 7 at the result will be announced at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org. The Board had conducted the recruitment examination on May 21. As per reports, 10 lakh candidates applied for the examination out of which 5.5 lakh have appeared.

A total of 15664 posts are offered to men and women categories. Here’s the cut-off:

TNUSRB results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TNUSRB constable 2017 score card’ link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying region-wise results.

Step 4: Click on the link of the centre, you appeared for.

Step 5: A pdf file will open. Check your register number

Step 6: Download the answer key and take a print out.

Those who have qualified for the written exam will be invited for Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For the second stage of selection process, candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5.

For the PMT, the male candidate’s height should be 170 cm for general category and 167 cm for reserved. Similarly for women and transgender candidate, it should be 159 cm and reserved category applicants height should be 157 cm.

The registration for the exam had begun on January 23, 2017 and the applicants were allowed to submit their applications till February 22, 2017.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd