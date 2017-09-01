TNUSRB police constable PET/ PMT results declared at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org

Candidates can access the results at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org Candidates can access the results at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has declared the results and cut-off of police recruitment final examination 2017 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org. The Board had conducted the recruitment examination on May 21 and the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in July.

As per the official notification, for the second stage of selection process, candidates were called in the ratio of 1:5.

TNUSRB results 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TNUSRB constable 2017 result’ link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying results and cut-off.

Step 4: Check your register number

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

The exam is held to recruit a total of 15664 vacancies. The posts will be offered to men and women for the posts of Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen.

As per reports, 10 lakh candidates applied for the examination of which 5.5 lakh have appeared in the preliminary round. For the PMT, the male candidate’s height should be 170 cm for general category and 167 cm for reserved. Similarly for women and transgender candidate, it should be 159 cm and reserved category applicants height should be 157 cm.

