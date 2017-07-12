TNUSRB police constable exam 2017: Download call letter, check scores at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB has released the call letter at TNUSRB has released the call letter at http://www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the call letter of police recruitment examination 2017 at tnusrbonline.org. The main exam was held on May 21, results of which was declared on July 7. Nearly 10 lakh candidates applied for the examination out of which 5.5 lakh appeared. Candidates not selected for next stage can view their marks from the official website by logging in with their enrolment number and date of birth.

TNUSRB call letter 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘TNUSRB constable 2017 call letter’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your enrollmemt number, date of birth and security code

Step 4: The admit card will appear. Download and take a print out.

Selection process: Successful candidates will be called for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), endurance test and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For the second stage of selection process, candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5.

For the PMT, the male candidate’s height should be 170 cm for general category and 167 cm for reserved. Similarly for women and transgender candidate, it should be 159 cm and reserved category applicants height should be 157 cm

