TNUSRB constable, jail warder, firemen exam 2017: Answer keys released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB answer keys 2017: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the answer keys for the common recruitment examination for police constables, jail warders and firemen posts on May 21, 2017. The candidates can check the answer keys at tnusrb.tn.gov.in and tnusrbonline.org.

The registration for the exam had begun on January 23, 2017 and the applicants were allowed to submit their applications till February 22, 2017. While matriculates were eligible to apply for the post, the maximum age limit was set to 24 years (it was higher for candidates belonging to reserved categories).

The exam carried a total of 80 marks and examinees were given 1 hours and 20 minutes to appear for it. The written exam comprised questions from general knowledge and psychology.

TNUSRB constable 2017 answer keys, here’s how to download

Go to the official home page mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the ‘Download answer key’ link

A pdf file will open showing answer keys of all the sets

Download the answer key and take a print out.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will have to undergo Physical Measurement Test, Endurance Test and Physical Efficiency Test. For the second stage of selection process candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5.

