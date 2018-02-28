TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017: Hall tickets released at tnusrbonline.org

After the examination, the answer keys will be released and candidates will be able to raise objections. After the examination, the answer keys will be released and candidates will be able to raise objections.

TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017: The hall tickets for the common recruitment exam have been released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB). All those candidates who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards at the official website – tnusrbonline.org. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 11 for recruitment to the posts of police constable, jail warder and fireman. Total 6140 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

TNUSRB common recruitment exam 2017 hall ticket, step to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: Click on the user login link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your user ID and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: You will now be able to download your hall ticket

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The online registration for the exam ended on January 27. After the examination, the answer keys will be released and candidates will be able to raise objections. The final answer keys will be published thereafter.

