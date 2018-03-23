TNUSRB 2017-18 exam answer keys released, download at tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB 2018 answer keys are available at tnusrb.in TNUSRB 2018 answer keys are available at tnusrb.in

TNUSRB 2018: The preliminary answer keys for the common recruitment exam has been released by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on March 24. All those candidates who have registered for the same can required to download the keys from the official website – tnusrbonline.org.

TNUSRB has posted a note on the website that states in case of discrepancies found in the questions and answers, the candidates may send their representations with required proof on or before April 2, 2018.

The exam was conducted on March 11 for recruitment to the posts of police constable, jail warder and fireman. A total of 6140 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam.

TNUSRB 2018 answer keys, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – tnusrbonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘preliminary answer keys’ link

Step 3: A pdf file will open displaying the answer keys of police constable, jail warden and firemen exam

Step 4: Check and download the file

After observing the preliminary answer keys, TNUSRB will then release the final answer keys followed by the result.

Selection process: The candidates will have to clear the written exam, physical measurement test, endurance test, physical efficiency test and document verification to be able to qualify for the exam.

Pay scale: Selected candidates for the Tamil Nadu police jobs will get the grade pay — Rs 18200 to Rs 57900 per month.

A help centre will function from 9 am to 6 pm. Applicants can contact telephone numbers 044-40016200, 044-28413658, 9499008445, 9176243899 and 9789035725 numbers for any assistance.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd