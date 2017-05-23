TNTET 2017: Answer keys for papers 1, 2 released, submit objection by May 27

TNTET 2017: Paper 1 of the exam was conducted on April 29 while paper 2 was conducted on April 30, 2017. TNTET 2017: Paper 1 of the exam was conducted on April 29 while paper 2 was conducted on April 30, 2017.

TNTET 2017: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the answer keys for papers 1 and 2 of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can cross-check their answers by downloading the key from the official website.

Paper 1 of the exam was conducted on April 29 while paper 2 was conducted on April 30, 2017. About 2,41,555 candidates appeared for paper 1 and 5,12,260 appeared for paper 2. Candidates can submit their representations along with proofs for any objection to the answer key by May 27.

“Their representation may be sent through post or may be dropped in the Box provided at Teachers Recruitment Board’s information centre,” the Board said in a notice. This should reach the the centre before 5.30 pm on Saturday. The Board further said that the proofs should be from standard text books only.

“Guides, correspondence course materials and un-standard books are not permissible,” the Board said, adding that each question submitted should hold a separate format.

Steps to download the answer key for TNTET 2017:

– Go to the official website for the TNTRB (trb.tn.nic.in).

– Click on the notification that reads “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – 2017 – Please click here for Tentative Key Answers – Paper I and II”.

– Read the instructions and click on “next”.

– Select paper 1 or 2 and download the PDFs to cross-check your answers.

– To submit an objection, click on the link for either or both the papers.

– Take a print out of the form, fill in the details and post it to the Teachers Recruitment Board College Road, Chennai- 600006.

