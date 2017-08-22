TNSET 2017 results declared at motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in

Mother Teresa Women’s University had on May 17 released the answer keys. Mother Teresa Women’s University had on May 17 released the answer keys.

The Mother Teresa Women's University, Kodaikanal has announced the result of the Tamil Nadu State Eligibility Test (TNSET) at motherteresawomenuniv.ac.in. The varsity conducted the exam on April 23 this year. Mother Teresa Women's University had on May 17 released the answer keys. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can view the results from the official website by following the steps written below.

TNSET 2017 results, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TNSET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TNSET link provided on the main page.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Enter your application or registration number and mobile number to login.

Step 5: Click on proceed

Step 6: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

To qualify for the exam, a general category candidate has to clear Paper I and II with 40 per cent. However, for Paper III, they need to secure 50 per cent. Similarly, for reserved category candidates, it is 35 per cent for Paper I and II. For Paper III, it is 40 per cent.

In a notification, the varsity has said for the “next TNSET 2018, Physical Education and Library and Information Science will be included as subjects for the examinations.”

