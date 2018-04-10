TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 320 Civil Judge post, salary upto Rs 44,770 per month

TNPSC recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of applications is May 7. The last date for submission of applications is May 7.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a recruitment notification, on April 9, inviting eligible candidates to apply for 320 position of civil judge in the state judicial service through direct recruitment. The last date for submission of applications is May 7.

The preliminary examination for recruitment will be conducted on June 9 and those who qualify, will have to appear for the mains exam schedule to held in August 2018. Those who will be appointed shall undergo training for a minimum period of 12 months. Check out eligibility criteria, age limits, exam fees and other details here

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Practising advocates/pleaders and assistant public prosecutors: The aspirants should be holding a degree in law of a university in India or an institution recognised by the UGC, or any other equivalent qualification. They should also be enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu or in the Bar Council of any other state in India. They must be practising as an advocate or pleader in any court

Or

Must be an assistant public prosecutor having not less than three years of experience as an advocate and/or Assistant public prosecutor.

Fresh law graduates: The aspirants must be a fresh law graduate possessing a degree in law from a recognised university. They must be eligible to be enrolled as an advocate.

Age limit:

Practising advocates/pleaders and assistant public prosecutors: The age of the candidates should be maximum 35 years and minimum 25 years.

Fresh law graduates: The age of the candidates should be maximum 27 years and minimum 22 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of preliminary examination, main examination and viva-voce test.

Salary details

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 27,700 to Rs 44,770.

Important dates

Last date for submission of application: May 7

Last date for payment of fee through bank: May 9

Preliminary examination: June 9

Mains examination: August 11 and 12

Application fees: A candidate has to pay Rs 150 in case they are applying online while in case of offline payment, the fees is Rs 500. Applicants who have already registered in one time online registration system and are within the validity period of five years are exempted from payment of registration fee.

