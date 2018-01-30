TNPSC recruitment 2018: Apply got Lab Assistant post, earn upto Rs 62,000 per month

TNPSC recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is looking for laboratory assistants. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is looking for laboratory assistants.

TNPSC recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has issued a job notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of laboratory assistant through direct recruitment in forensic science department. Those interested in applying can do so at the official website – tnpsc.gov.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 56

Designation

Laboratory Assistant (Tamil Nadu Forensic Science Subordinate Service)

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirant should have passed in higher secondary examination with physics, chemistry and biology/botany and zoology as subjects. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 30 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written examination. The paper will consist of 4 papers -Physics, chemistry, biology and general studies and will be of total 300 marks. The duration of the same will be 3 hours. In order to qualify, a candidate will require minimum 90 marks.

Exam centre

Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichirapalli,Tirunelveli, Salem, Thanjavur and Chidambaram.

How to apply

Interested lot can apply at any of the 3 websites – tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.net, tnpscexams.in

Important date

Last date for submission of applications: February 21

Last date for payment of fee through bank: February 23

Written examination: May 6 (10 am to 1 pm)

