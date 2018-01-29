TNPSC Group 4 exam 2018: Hall ticket released at tnpsc.gov.in, steps to download

TNPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11.

TNPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2018: The hall ticket for Group 4 and VAO combined civil services examination – IV has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). All those candidates who had registered for the same can download their respective tickets from the official website – tnpsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 11. A total of 9351 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. The last date for registration was December 13, 2017. The hall ticket is also available at tnpscexams.net

TNPSC Group 4 hall tickets 2018, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, click on ‘Hall ticket download’ under ‘On-line services’ link

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘Download admit card’ under the examination link

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter your application number/login ID and date of birth

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The exam is being held for various posts included in combined civil services examination 4 (group – IV) in the TN ministerial service, TN judicial ministerial service , TN survey and land records subordinate service and TN secretariat service.

