TNPSC Group 2A recruitment 2017: Notification released at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC notification 2017: A three hour long paper will be held for 300 marks TNPSC notification 2017: A three hour long paper will be held for 300 marks

TNPSC recruitment 2017: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Combined Civil Services Examination notification 2017 for group 2 A employee recruitment 2017. As many as 1953 vacancies were released for 41 sectors. The last date to apply is May 26 and written test will be held on August 6.

Eligibility for TNPSC recruitment 2017

Age: The age of the candidate should not be less than 18 years and not over 30 years. There is no age limit (maximum) for reserved category.

Education: There is a minimum requirement of Bachelor’s degree. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil.

Exam pattern: A three hour long paper will be held for 300 marks. About 200 objective-type questions will be asked. About 75 questions will be asked in the general studies (Degree Standard) while in the aptitude and mental ability test (S.S.L.C. Std.) 25 questions will come. A total of 100 questions will be asked in general Tamil / general English (S.S.L.C. Std.)

VIEW: PHOTOS: Latest government jobs to apply in 2017

Application fees is Rs 150 for general category. The reserved category need not required to pay the exam fees. Applicants who have already registered in One Time Registration system paying Rs 50 before March 1, 2017 and those who have registered for One-Time on or after March 1 by paying Rs.150 are exempted from paying the registration fee for this recruitment.

For more govt jobs update, click here

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 4:00 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd