TNPSC group 2 A combined civil services exam 2017: Download tentative answer keys at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Group 2 A combined civil services examination 2017 at tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was held on August 6 at various centres in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can download the answer key from the official website by following the steps written below.

The TSPSC written test for the recruitment of 1953 group 2 A candidates and the official notification was out on April 27. A total of 30,263 candidates has written for the exam which was three hours long and had a total weightage of 300 marks.

TNPSC group 2 A answer keys 2017, here’s how to check:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TNPSC (tnpsc.gov.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, click on results section and then choose the answer keys tab.

Step 3: On top of the page, find the link for the answer keys of TNPSC group 2 A combined civil services exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and download the answer key for Tamil, English and General Studies.

Step 5: Cross check your answers and save a copy of the key for further reference.

There were about 200 objective-type questions, 75 questions in the general studies (Degree Standard) and 25 questions in the aptitude and mental ability test (SSLC Std). A total of 100 questions were asked in general Tamil and general English (SSLC Std).

