TNPSC group 2 A combined civil services exam 2017 answer key to be released at tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to release the answer key for the group 2 A combined civil services examination 2017 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the paper can download the answer key from the official website and check this page to be updated when the answer key is released.

The TSPSC written test for the recruitment of 1953 group 2 A candidates was conducted on Sunday, August 6, 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm. According to a report by the Hindu, 30,263 candidates appeared for the exam which was three hours long and had a total weightage of 300 marks.

There were about 200 objective-type questions, 75 questions in the general studies (Degree Standard) and 25 questions in the aptitude and mental ability test (SSLC Std). A total of 100 questions were asked in general Tamil and general English (SSLC Std).

Steps to check TNPSC group 2 A combined civil services exam answer key 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TNPSC (tnpsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on the tab for the answer keys.

Step 3: Scroll down the list to find the link for the answer keys of TNPSC group 2 A combined civil services exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and download the answer key.

Step 5: Cross check your answers and save a copy of the key for further reference.

