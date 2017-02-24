TNPSC Group 4 Exam Result 2016: Results declared, check here

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Result 2016: There were 121 posts available for Junior Assistant (non-security) TNPSC Group 4 Exam Result 2016: There were 121 posts available for Junior Assistant (non-security)

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has on February 22 released the results for preliminary paper for the Group 4 exams. The exam took place on November 6, 2016. Candidates can view their results by logging on to the official TNPSC website.

The Commission had released a notice regarding the Group 4 exams. A total of 5,451 posts were available for candidates. There were 121 posts available for Junior Assistant (non-security), 532 posts for Field Surveyor and 8 posts for Bill Collector.

The commission also had vacancies in including Draftsmen (327), Typists (1714) and Steno-Typists (404).

The results for Group 1 services conducted on February 19, 2017 are available on the website. Results can also be found for Officer, Grade – III in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate service included in Group-VII-B Service; posts included in CSSE-II and; posts included in GROUP-IV services, 2015–16.

Steps to download the results:

– Log in to the official website (tnpsc.gov.in)

– Under the apply online section, click on the “Results” tab.

– Choose answer keys section and then click on “TNPSC Group I exam 2016 answer keys”.

– The PDF file will open in which the right answers have been tick marked in the respective choices for each question.

– Check your results and download the PDF file.

For more TNPSC notification updates, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd