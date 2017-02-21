Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 4 exam 2016: Results declared

TNSPC Group 4 results: The answer key was released in November TNSPC Group 4 results: The answer key was released in November

TNPSC results 2016: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result of group 4 recruitment examination 2016. The exam was held on November 6 at various centres in the state.

In August, the Commission had released a notification to recruit for 5,451 vacant posts. The application procedure was completed on September 14, 2016.

Steps to download the TNPSC Group 4 answer keys 2016:

Log on to the official website — tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, towards the right side of the page, there is a result section

Click on the answer keys section

On the ‘Posts Included In Group-Iv Services’, click on the written exam results

A new page will open displaying all results

The answer key was released in November and the last date to send queries was November 17, 2016.

TNPSC posts details:

Junior Assistant (non-security)- 2345 posts

Junior Assistant (security)- 121 posts

Bill Collector- 8 posts

Field Surveyor- 532 posts

Draftsman- 327 posts

Typist- 1714 posts

Steno-Typist- 404 posts

Educational qualification:

The candidate should have passed SSLC exam or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.

Typist and steno-typist: The candidate must have a minimum general educational qualification which is SSLC pass out or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to Higher Secondary Courses of Studies or to College Courses of studies.

The candidate must have passed the government technical examination in typewriting

