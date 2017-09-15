TNPSC forest conservator recruitment 2017: Apply for 14 posts at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC forest conservator recruitment 2017: To register, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 150 . TNPSC forest conservator recruitment 2017: To register, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 150 .

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification regarding the recruitment of forest conservators under the Tamil Nadu Forest Service. Candidates who are interested in this post should not that application links are open and candidates can submit their forms online at he official website (tnpsc.gov.in).

To register, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 150 and they will be provided with a one time password which will be valid up to five years. The fee for the preliminary exam is Rs 100 and that for the main exam is Rs 200. There are 14 posts available.

Important dates:

Last date to register- October 9, 2017

Last date to pay fee- October 11

Preliminary exam date- December 17, 2017 (10 am to 1 pm)

Eligibility:

– Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 30 years. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation for reserved categories.

– Male candidates should have a height of at least 163 cm and female candidates should be at least 150 cm tall.

– All candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in any of the following courses— forestry, botany, zoology, physics, chemistry, mathematics, statistics geology, agriculture, horticulture, civil engineering, chemical engineering, computer engineering, computer science engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, computer applications, computer science, environmental science and veterinary science.

Steps to apply for TNPSC forest conservator recruitment 2017:

– Go to the official website for TNPSC (tnpsc.gov.in).

– Click on the tab for notifications.

– In the new page, open the link beside “ASSISTANT CONSERVATOR OF FORESTS INCLUDED IN GROUP-I A SERVICE” to apply online.

– Follow the instructions provided, register and fill in your details where required.

– Save a copy of your application form for further reference.

