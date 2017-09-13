TN TRB recruitment 2017: Download hall tickets at trbonlineexams.in

TRB: Remember to carry the admit card which has your venue details and an identity proof like election card or Aadhaar card. TRB: Remember to carry the admit card which has your venue details and an identity proof like election card or Aadhaar card.

The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the admit card for the Special Teacher posts recruitment exam at trb.tn.nic.in or trbonlineexams.in. The exam will be held on September 23, 2017. The application process had begun in July and ended on August 18.

TNTRB admit card 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password and security keywords.

Step 4: After submitting the same, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out.

Remember to carry the admit card which has your venue details and an identity proof like election card or Aadhaar card.

The candidates who have registered for the exam will have to appear for the written examination. Those who clear it, they’ll be called for certificate verification. Once everything is verified, TRB will release a merit list keeping both the written test result and certificate verification numbers. Final selection will be made from the merit list duly following the merit-cum-communal rotation.

TN TRB vacancy details:

The special teachers (physical education, drawing, music, sewing) will be paid Rs 5200-20200 + GP – 2800. TN TRB will conduct the exam of special teachers on September 23.

1. Special Teachers (Physical Education) – 663 posts

2. Special Teachers (Drawing) – 327 posts

3. Special Teachers (Music) – 86 posts

4. Special Teachers (Sewing) – 249 posts

