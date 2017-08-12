TN TRB PG assistant, physical director recruitment 2017: Results announced at trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB PG assistant, physical director recruitment 2017: The Board has also scheduled the certificate verification process for August 28 and 29, 2017. TN TRB PG assistant, physical director recruitment 2017: The Board has also scheduled the certificate verification process for August 28 and 29, 2017.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has declared the results for the direct recruitment of postgraduate assistants or physical directors (grade 1). Candidates who have applied and appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website.

The written competitive exam was conducted on July 2, 2017 for 3375 posts. While 2,18,492 canidates applied for the exam, about 2,00,299 appeared for the paper.

“Now the marks obtained by all the candidates who have appeared for the written examination are hereby released on individual query. The revised final key answers arrived by the subject expert committee members is published herewith,” the Board said in an official notice.

The Board has also scheduled the certificate verification process for August 28 and 29, 2017 and has announced that the venue for certificate verification and individual call letters will be uploaded to the website soon.

Steps to check results for TN TRB PG assistant, physical director recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TN TRB (trb.tn.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification that says “Direct Recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants for the year 2016 – 17 – Please click here for Individual Exam results, final key and C.V list”.

Step 3: Click on the link for “individual candidate query”.

Step 4: Enter your roll number in the field provided and click on “result”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

