TN TRB lecturer recruitment 2017: Apply for 1058 posts before August 11

The Teacher Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) has announced that the last date to apply for the post of engineering or non-engineering subject lecturers in government polytechnic colleges across the state is on Friday August 11, 2017.

The Board had released the detailed notification for the exam on July 28 this year for lecturer posts with a pay of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 and an AGP of Rs 5,400.

Important dates:

Application process begins- July 29, 2017

Application process ends- August 11, 2017

Exam date- September 16, 2017

Posts available: 1058

Civil- 112

Mechanical- 219

Electrical and electronics- 91

Electronics and communication- 118

Instumentation and control- 3

Computer science- 134

Information technology- 6

Production engineering- 6

Textile technology- 3

Printing technology- 6

English- 88

Mathematics- 88

Physics- 83

Chemistry- 84

Modern office practice- 17

Paper pattern:

The selection process will take place in two stages— written exam and the awarding of marks during certificate verification. The exam will take place from 10 am to 1 pm on the day and will contain questions on general knowledge and the candidate’s chosen subject. The paper will contain 150 questions with a total weightage of 190 marks.

Steps to apply for TN TRB lecturer recruitment 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN TRB (trb.tn.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Govt.Polytechnic Colleges 2017 – 18 – Please click here for Notification and Apply Online”.

Step 3: Follow the link that says “Click here – Online Application form for Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering)”.

Step 4: Read the instructions provided and click on “Apply now” at the bottom of the page.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the fields provided.

Step 6: Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.

