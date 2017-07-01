TN TET 2017: Results announced at trb.tn.nic.in, know how to download

TN TET 2017: The tentative answer keys for the same were published on May 22 for which teachers were given 5 days to pose a challenge. TN TET 2017: The tentative answer keys for the same were published on May 22 for which teachers were given 5 days to pose a challenge.

TN TET 2017: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the results for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET) 2017. Candidates who have appeared for this paper can check their results which are available on the official website of the Board.

About 2,41,555 appeared for paper 1 of TN TET on April 29 while 5,12,260 candidates appeared for paper 2 of TN TET conducted on April 30 this year. The tentative answer keys for the same were published on May 22 for which teachers were given 5 days to pose a challenge.

“After thorough scrutiny, a revised and final answer key has been arrived at and based on that, OMR answer sheets have been valued and provisional mark list of the written examination for TNTET Paper-I and TNTET- paper – II – 2017 are published,” TN TRB said in a notice, adding that answers which have been shaded in properly or have not marked the serial code in their answer sheets have not been marked.

Steps to check TN TET 2017 results:

Step 1: Go to the official website for TN TRB (trb.tn.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – 2017 – Please click here for Examination Results and Final Key Answers”

Step 3: Read through the instructions and click on “next”.

Step 4: Click on “individual candidate query”.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and click on “result”.

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd