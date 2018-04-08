Tips to prepare yourself for your first job

First job is a stepping stone for every individual’s career. First job is a stepping stone for every individual’s career.

After acing a tough job interview, it’s time to prepare for your first job. As the first day approaches, one may feel a bit nervous and hesitant. Working in a company as a fresher, can be an incredible learning experience. First job is a stepping stone for every individual’s career. As first impression is the last impression, it’s very important for every new joinee to give their best. First job is always challenging, yet overwhelming, and prepares an individual for the new role.

It is like an adventure, where an individual inculcates new skill-set, which helps to build confidence. One must be polite and should be respectful towards their co-workers and should maintain a good relation with them. This will help in building up one’s reputation. As a new joinee, try to volunteer for new projects which help an individual to get an insight of the new position.

Never forget to give credit and always thank people when needed. For every individual, first job is a learning experience. There are certain tips that every individual should adhere to, to make it a memorable journey.

Planning outfit for office

An individual is usually judged by the way they dress-up. It’s important to be aware of the HR policies and the dress code, followed by the organisation. Business casuals are very prevalent these days as some companies preach on having a relaxed atmosphere. However, some basic professional attire must still be maintained. Planning the most appropriate outfit for the first job is important and selection of attire should be given more priority and contemplation.

Arriving office on time

One must try to reach office fifteen minutes prior to the designated time to avoid any unforeseen events on the way. Prior to the first day at work, it’s better to practice the commute a couple of times during peak hours, to check traffic snarls and the real time taken to reach office. Always have an alternate itinerary ready, which might be helpful in case an individual is stuck in traffic. Individual must plan their office route and should search online maps to select the best route, before leaving their house.

Prerequisite check

It’s always better to create a checklist the night before, instead of leaving anything for the morning, as it might create a panic situation. Create a checklist that can be followed on a regular basis, which helps an individual to remain calm and composed. Planning a prerequisite check on office essentials can prevent morning chaos. One must plan their outfit and pack their purse the night before, so as to avoid any turmoil.

Inculcate the best practices from your seniors

While trying to make a good first impression, don’t forget to observe the workplace and seniors. One should be an efficient observer and listener in order to understand the workplace and their new role. Observe the performers and try to inculcate the best practices to achieve the pinnacle of success.

Conclusion

First job is definitely a milestone in one’s career, so anything related to it is very special. After clearing the test and cracking the interview, it’s time to get ready for the first job, so that an individual can walk in with confidence and can make a good impression. A due-diligence search on the company and one’s job profile boosts one’s confidence. Following these guidelines, can make their first job a worthwhile experience for an individual, which in turn help them to achieve their milestone of success.

Inputs from Ashish agarwal, Founder, WORKNRBY

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd