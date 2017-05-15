Things that bosses do to make employees quit their jobs

Employees slog day and night and besides just their salary, they expect a little pat on the back. Employees slog day and night and besides just their salary, they expect a little pat on the back.

It’s a popular saying that employees don’t quit organisations, they quit bosses. It is interesting to note how much a manager or a supervisor can directly and indirectly affect employees, their work, promotion, motivation, et al. In short, managers determine the extent of stay of employees in an organisation to a great degree.

However, managers are often clueless on what made an employee quit their job. The loss of a great employee is one of the most awful things that can happen to a team at a micro-level and an organisation at a macro-level. Recruiting, on-boarding and training a new employee take both time and money, and till the new recruit is ready, there’s additional workload and hardship for the rest of the team. It is desirable for an organisation that their best employees stay with them for long. There are a few things that the bosses should and should not do to retain the best.

No freedom and creativity

Managers often tend to think that their way of working is the best and leave no room for the junior members of the team to contribute to team dynamics. Out-of-the box ideas of passionate people may not fit very well in a corporate environment or the ideas themselves might need more structuring. However, such ideas should not be throttled by managers because that would lead to frustration among employees. The bosses shouldn’t be wanting their clones around, and hence, they should bring about mechanisms to increase collaboration at work.

Moreover, managers’ habit of micromanaging every little task and progress in their team can annoy employees. Instead, they could just employ tracking software to check the status of tasks. Every stakeholder of a task would have to update the status of work and that would in turn ensure good relationships among all.

Overwork

Periods of stress and pressure are common at workplaces. But it is often noticed that a lot more work comes the way of hard-working and efficient employees than others. It is understandable that managers delegate important work to committed and trusted employees, but what they don’t realise is that this can burn out the best. Employees can either feel that they’re being taken for granted or they’re being punished for good performance. In fact, productivity of an employee drops drastically after 55 hours of work every week. The bosses should ensure that they distribute work equally among all teammates.

Lack of recognition

Closely related to the previous issue, employees slog day and night and besides just their salary, they expect a little pat on the back. That would definitely work as a morale booster as everybody is not intrinsically motivated. Failing to recognise good performers is actually failing to reinforce good performance. Employees might feel that there is no use of working hard. There are many ways in which a company can recognise good work of an employee. Incentives are very common, for example, in the field of marketing and sales. However, for other fields of work, employers can pick up a good performer from a team and give them a token of appreciation. The tokens could be as varied as gift voucher or goodies.

Stagnation

No employee signs in for work that they have to continue doing for the next 20 years with no variation. Employees would like to believe that they are growing in their professional lives. They should be able to see a proper career ladder that they can climb in the course of their tenure in the organisation. In its absence, there is frustration and resentment. There are often talks of big projects and grand vision which never finds translation at the workplace. This too can be very frustrating. Talented people don’t want to invest their time and energy in something undefined.

The bosses should take care to offer different kinds of work; the same kind of work can kill people with boredom. Employers can enhance the learning experience of employees by sending them for conferences, workshops, professional development courses, etc.

Mere appraisals and raises are not enough to keep a good employee in the organisation. There is a lot more that an organisation should do. And, often managers have a huge role to play in this regard.

