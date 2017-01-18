Telecommunication sector to create two million jobs in 2017: report

Many sectors and cities will improve on their previous half year’s employment outlook and Telecommunications will take the lead here. (File photo) Many sectors and cities will improve on their previous half year’s employment outlook and Telecommunications will take the lead here. (File photo)

There is a reason for joy for those looking for jobs in the telecom industry as the sector is expected to create about two million jobs this year. There will be an overall hiring boost, triggered by the entry of new service providers like ‘Make in India’ .

“While the increased focus on affordability, reduction of the prices of handset, operator’s investments in improving networks, demonetisation and the following push for adoption of digital wallets will boost the availability of job openings in the sector, the sector still seems to be grappling with skill deficit,” said TeamLease Services Senior Vice President Neeti Sharma.

The report, released by TeamLease and the Telecom Sector Skill Council, said Net Outlook in 2017 will improve by 4 per cent, while Net Business will shoot up by 95 per cent, which is three per cent more that the previous year. It also noted that hiring will increase for small businesses in cities with sales and marketing taking the lead by 94 and 85 per cents. Many sectors and cities will improve on their previous half year’s employment outlook and Telecommunications will take the lead here.

Also read: Unemployment in India to increase marginally in 2017-18, says UN report

Of the metropolitan cities that join the race in creating job opportunities, Bangalore shoots ahead with a 95 per cent chance in job creation and hiring. It is closely followed by Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi and Hyderabad. Kolkata lags behind with only 53 per cent, which is much less than the previous year when it stood at a 59 per cent chance in the employment outlook.

Engineers, infra and cyber security professionals, application developers, system engineers, I-DAS engineers, in shop sales executives, handset manufacturing technicians, call center executives, services & infrastructure technicians , back office & administration and repair executives are some of the professions which will see a rise in demand in 2017, according to the report.

For more stories on job opportunities, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd