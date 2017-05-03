TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: Last date to apply for 6508 posts, check here

TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: The application process for the posts began on April 18 and 20, 2017. TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: The application process for the posts began on April 18 and 20, 2017.

TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: The last date to apply for the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is tomorrow, May 4, 2017. Candidates who wish to apply to 6508 teaching posts in the state can do so from the official website of the Commission.

The exam dates for the posts have not yet been released. The state Deputy Chief Minister, Kadiyam Srihari, had earlier said that TSPSC will invite the application for 17,000 such posts. The application process for the posts began on April 18 and 20, 2017.

Posts available: 6517

Post Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 921

Physical Director (School) in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 6

Trained Graduate Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 4362

Physical Education Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societie- 616

Art Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 372

Craft Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 43

Music Teachers in Residential Educational Institutions Societies- 197

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 44. The upper age limit is subject to relaxation.

– The eligibility quotient and minimum education qualification for the posts are available in notifications available on the official TSPSC website. Candidates are requested to go through the specifications thoroughly before applying.

Fees:

Online application fee- Rs 200

Examination fee- Rs 120

Reserved category candidates and the unemployed are exempt from the fee.

Selection process:

Candidates will first have to appear for a preliminary screening test, clearing which they can appear for the main (objective type) exam. The marks obtained in the screening test will not be counted in the final selection.

Steps to apply for the TSPSC teacher posts:

– Go to the official website for the TSPSC (tspsc.gov.in).

– Click on the link to the recruitment page.

– Read the instructions and details provided beside the post of your preference.

– Click on “Application Submission”.

– Register and apply.

– Download a copy and take a print out of the application form for further reference.

