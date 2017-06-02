TSPSC Group 2 exam 2016: Results announced, check at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC results 2016: The verification of certificates will be held at Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Chapel Road, Abids from June 12 onwards. TSPSC results 2016: The verification of certificates will be held at Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Chapel Road, Abids from June 12 onwards.

TSPSC Group 2 results 2016: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared the results of Group 2 recruitment exam 2016. The candidates can check the results at the official website tspsc.gov.in by following the steps written below. The exam was held on November 11 and November 13, 2016. The Commission had earlier released the answer keys and invited objections, the last date of which is already over.

The recruitment examination was conducted to fill a total of 1,032 vacancies. As per the reports, about 8.18 lakh candidates applied for the exam, out of which, over 5 lakh candidates had appeared in 1,911 test venues across the state. Read | TSPSC Group 2 exam 2016: Answer keys released. Click here

TSPSC results 2016, here’s how to check results

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the ‘Group II results 2016’ section

A new page will open displaying all four papers

Click them and check the answer keys

The shortlisted candidates have to go through the certificate verification process, after which the Commission will publish the provisional list of eligible candidates for the interview separately.

The candidates have to bring their original certificates along with one set of photo copies duly attested by gazetted officer. The certificates should have your age, qualifications community (integrated), latest creamy layer exemption certificate in case of B.Cs, Certificates relating to claim of age relaxation, Study (from 4th Class to 10th class).

The verification of certificates will be held at Stanley College of Engineering and Technology for Women, Chapel Road, Abids from June 12 onwards.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd