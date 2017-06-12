Telangana TET 2017 to be held on July 23, TSPSC to release detailed notification today

Telangana TET 2017: The exam will be conducted in two part— Paper 1 which will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 which will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Telangana TET 2017: The exam will be conducted in two part— Paper 1 which will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 which will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Telangana TET 2017: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release the detailed notification for the state Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2017. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam can check this page later today to be informed about the details.

Earlier, the Commission had announced that the exam will be conducted on July 23, 2017 for 8792 teaching posts in the state. The application process for the same will begin by June 13. The exam will be conducted in two part— Paper 1 which will be held from 9.30 am to 12 pm and Paper 2 which will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

TSPSC will also organise a help desk for candidates from June 12 to 23, 2017. Last year, the exam was conducted in the month of May.

Important dates:

TSPSC TET 2017 detailed notification: June 12

Apply from: June 13

Last date to submit application form: June 23

Fee payment- July 12 to 22

Download hall ticket: July 17

Exam date: July 23

Result date: August 5

According to TSPSC chairman G Chakrapani, the notifications regarding the recruitment of teachers will be issued after the results for TS TET 2017 are announced.

