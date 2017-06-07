TSPSC Gurukul exam 2017: Answer Keys released at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC Gurukul keys 2017: Thousands of candidates have applied for a total of 6517 posts TSPSC Gurukul keys 2017: Thousands of candidates have applied for a total of 6517 posts

TSPSC Gurukul answer keys 2017: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), Hyderabad has released the answer keys of the preliminary teacher recruitment examination. The Commission had conducted a screening test on May 31 and the aspirants can find the answer keys of all four sets – A, B, C and D on the official website.

In April, the TSPSC had released notification for the posts of PGT, TGT and Physical Director. Thousands of candidates have applied for a total of 6517 posts. Read | TSPSC teacher recruitment 2017: Last date to apply for 6508 posts, check here

The candidates can download the answer keys of TSPSC Gurukulam exam 2017 from the official website tspsc.gov.in by following the steps written below:

TSPSC Gurukul answer keys 2017, here’s how to check

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results, Keys and OMR’ section

A new page will open. Click on ‘keys’ tab and then choose ‘ Gurukul Teachers – Pgt, Tgt & Pd – Screening Test – Preliminary key.’

A pdf file will open showing the answer keys

Check and if needed, take a print out

Post the result declaration of the preliminary screening test, the qualified candidates have to appear for the main (objective type) exam. The marks obtained in the screening test will not be counted in the final selection.

