Top Stories

Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017 released at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017: The exam will be confucted on December 15, 2017 in two phases— the first phase will take place from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 1, 2017 3:59 pm
tet, utet 2017, ubse.uk.gov.in, uttarakhand tet, tet 2017, teacher jobs, jobs, govt jobs, job alert, uttarakhand jobs, indian express Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017: The paper will be held at 172 centres in 29 cities across the country.
Related News

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released a notification regarding the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board (ubse.uk.gov.in).

The exam will be confucted on December 15, 2017 in two phases— the first phase will take place from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper will be held at 172 centres in 29 cities across the country.

The Board had released the admit cards from 11 am on November 25 and these will be available for download until the day of the exam.

Steps to download Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Uttarakhand Board of School Education as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Departmental exam/UTET”.

Step 3: Click on “UTET 2017 Admit Card Download”

Step 4: Fill in your name, date of birth and OMR number.

Step 5: Search for your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 01: Latest News