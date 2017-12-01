Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017 released at ubse.uk.gov.in

Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017: The paper will be held at 172 centres in 29 cities across the country. Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017: The paper will be held at 172 centres in 29 cities across the country.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released a notification regarding the state Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2017. Candidates who wish to appear for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board (ubse.uk.gov.in).

The exam will be confucted on December 15, 2017 in two phases— the first phase will take place from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second phase will take place from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The paper will be held at 172 centres in 29 cities across the country.

The Board had released the admit cards from 11 am on November 25 and these will be available for download until the day of the exam.

Steps to download Uttarakhand TET admit cards 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Uttarakhand Board of School Education as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the link for “Departmental exam/UTET”.

Step 3: Click on “UTET 2017 Admit Card Download”

Step 4: Fill in your name, date of birth and OMR number.

Step 5: Search for your admit card and take a print out of the same for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd