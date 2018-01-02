UPPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 2286 lecturer and dental surgeon posts

UPPSC is hiring for the posts of Lecturer and Dental Surgeon. UPPSC is hiring for the posts of Lecturer and Dental Surgeon.

UPPSC Jobs: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications for the post of Lecturer and Dental Surgeon. Those interested in applying should fill in the online application form at the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

Vacancy details

Total vacancies:

Medical Health and Child Welfare UP

Dental Surgeon: 595

Medical Education Department, UP

Lecturer: Over 2000

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Dental Surgeon: Aspirants should be holding a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification recognised by Indian Dental Council and registered in the Dental Council of UP.

Lecturer: Aspirants should be holding relevant qualification in the specified discipline along with experience. In-depth details regarding the specialisation and individual required qualification can be found in the official notification.

Selection process

The selection will be made on the basis of an interview. If the number of candidates is large, a screening test may also be organised.

Important dates

Last date for submission of online application- January 30

Last date for deposition of application fee- January 25

Last date for receipt of hard copy of online applications along with enclosures- February 7

