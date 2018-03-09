UPPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 10768 assistant teacher posts from March 15 onwards

UPPSC will release the detailed notification next week for teacher recruitment (Representational image) UPPSC will release the detailed notification next week for teacher recruitment (Representational image)

UPPSC recruitment 2018: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will release a recruitment notification to fill a total of 10768 assistant teacher posts in the state. As per Dainik Jagran, the commission will begin the registration process from March 15 onwards and interested candidates have time till April 16, 2018. However, the application fee must be submitted by April 12.

Vacancy details: Of the 10768 posts, 5364 are for male candidates while 5404 for female aspirants.

The candidates should have Bachelors degree from a recognised university/ institute and should have completed BEd. The age should be between 21 years to 40 years as per July 1, 2018. The detailed notification will elaborate on age relaxation and fees. Candidates can find it on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.

The selection will be on the basis of written test and interview round. The salary offered to the assistant teacher is Rs 34,800.

