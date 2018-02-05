UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018: Registration for 68,500 vacancies ends today

UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018: The written examination for the same will be conducted on March 12. UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018: The written examination for the same will be conducted on March 12.

UP Assistant Teacher recruitment 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department had released a recruitment notification on January 23 for the post of assistant teachers in various district of the state. All those aspirants who are interested in applying should do so at the earliest as today is the last date for the registration. The written examination for the same will be conducted on March 12. Those interested in applying should do so at the official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 68,500

Designation

Assistant Teacher

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Aspirants should be holding a bachelor’s degree in any stream with 2 year D EL Ed/ BTC exam passed/primary level UPTET/CTET exam passed.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be maximum 40 years and minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per government norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a written test.

Important dates

Last date for online submission of application form: February 5

Last date to submit fee: February 7

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd