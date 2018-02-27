UP assistant teacher admit card 2018 released for 68,500 vacancies, download at upbasiceduboard.gov.in

UP assistant teacher admit card 2018: Check the admit card carefully as it has all the details regarding the exam date, venue et al Check the admit card carefully as it has all the details regarding the exam date, venue et al

UP assistant teacher admit card 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam for the post of assistant teachers. All aspirants who have applied for the 68,500 vacancies can download the UP admit card from the official website — upbasiceduboard.gov.in. The written examination for the same will be conducted on March 12.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. Sixty per cent of marks that you have got from the written exam, will be added to the total merit.

UP assistant teacher admit card 2018, here’s how to download

Step 1: Log in to the official website (upbasiceduboard.gov.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP assistant teacher notification’.

Step 3: There will be a link for notification, application and admit card

Step 4: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 5: Enter the details required (registration number, birth date and security code) in the fields provided

Step 6: Submit this information to search for your admit card

Step 7: Download and take a print out of the admit card

Check the admit card carefully as it has all the details regarding the exam date, venue et al. In case there is some error, contact concern officials

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd