TSPSC TRT hall tickets 2018 for second grade teacher released, download from tspsc.gov.in

TRT hall tickets: The hall tickets for the Teachers Recruitment Test for second grade teacher have been released today. The candidates can download the admit cards from tspsc.gov.in. The exam will be held on February 25. The commission has on February 19 released the hall tickets for language pandit and school assistant as well, exams of which will be held on February 24.

Following representations from a section of candidates, the TSPSC put up a notice saying: As majority of CBRT centres are in HMDA area, it is inevitable to allot centers in HMDA to candidates from across the state. More over nearly 50% of candidates are appearing for both FN and AN sessions. They were adjusted in the same center on first priority. Therefore all the candidates are requested to cooperate & redownload hall tickets from 11:00 am 21-02-2018 onwards. Any inconvenience is regretted.

The TRT exam will be held to fill 8,792 teacher posts in government-run schools. Of the 8,792 vacancies announced, maximum posts will be filled for the secondary grade teacher (5,415), school assistants for 1,941, language pandits for 1,011, physical education teachers for 416 and nine for school assistants (physical education).

As instructed by the High Court, the TSPSC is making arrangement to conduct the exam for the physical education teacher posts in English.

