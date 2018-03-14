TSPSC releases TRT preliminary answer keys at tspsc.gov.in, know how to check

TSPSC TRT answer keys: Those who want to raise objections on the keys can do so online from March 21 to 31. Those who want to raise objections on the keys can do so online from March 21 to 31.

TSPSC TRT answer keys: The preliminary answer keys for the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) have been released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same are required to check the keys at the official website – tspsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted from February 24 to March 4 for recruitment to the posts of school assistant, secondary grade teacher, language pandit, school assistant – physical education and physical education teacher. Those who want to raise objections on the keys can do so online from March 21 to 31.

TSPSC TRT answer keys, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the answer key link, in middle of the page

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the answer keys

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For the posts of school assistants (except for PE), secondary grade teachers and language pandits, the TRT was conducted for 2.5 hours with 160 question, for a total of 80 marks. For the post of school assistants (PE) and PE teachers the exam was 3 hours long and included 200 questions for a total of 100 marks.

Objections can only be submitted in English language through the “Text Box of Submit Objection” link if they want to submit in the form of text. To submit it in any other language in the text box, candidates should upload their objection file only through the link “Attach File” in the form of PDF duly mentioning the HT no.

