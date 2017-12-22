TSPSC PGT (Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi) exam 2017 results declared at tspsc.gov.in

TSPSC has announced the results of PGT exams 2017 TSPSC has announced the results of PGT exams 2017

TSPSC PGT results 2017: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the results for the PGT (Telugu, Urdu, English and Hindi) exam at tspsc.gov.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the website itself. The PGT main exam was conducted on August 27 and 28 across the state of Telangana.

Overall 363 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to the post of Post Graduate Teachers in various residential educational institutions societies.

TSPSC PGT exam, here’s how you can check the result

Step 1: Log on to the official website tspsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘Candidate service’, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Select the link for PGT results

Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying your result

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Read | TSPSC TGT (Telugu, Hindi and Sanskrit) exam 2017 results declared at tspsc.gov.in

A notification has been released on the official website which states, ” The candidates whoa are selected for the PGT posts (languages) and have been picked up for TGT certificate verification are also requested to relinquish their claim for TGT posts so that the Commission can select any other candidate according to rules.”

The Commission had earlier released the main exam results for the TGT (Telugu, Hindi and Sanskrit) 2017 on November 22. A total of 1969 candidates were selected in the ratio of 1:2 for certificate verification. The recruitment exam was held to fill as many as 1036 vacancies.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd