TS TRT 2018 hall tickets to release today at tspsc.gov.in

TS TRT 2018 hall tickets: The candidates should carry their photo ID along with the hall tickets

TS TRT 2018: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to release the hall tickets for the state’s Teachers Recruitment Test (TS TRT) today at tspc.gov.in. The exam is expected to held on February 20 and the candidates can download their admit card/ hall tickets from today. In October, TSPSC has released a total of 8,792 vacancies for the recruitment of teachers in state’s government schools.

Posts available:

School assistant- 1,745

School assistant (Urdu medium)- 196

Secondary grade teacher- 4,779

Secondary grade teacher (Urdu medium)- 636

Language pandit- 985

Language pandit (Urdu medium)- 26

School assistant (physical education)- 9

Physical education teacher- 374

Physical education teacher (Urdu medium)- 42

TS TRT 2018 hall tickets, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Preliminary Examination Hall ticket Download for teacher recruitment

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: The hall ticket will be displayed

Step 6: Download and take a print out

The exam date, venue and other important details are available on the official website. The candidates should carry their photo ID along with the hall tickets.

TS TRT 2018 exam pattern:

For the posts of school assistants (except for PE), secondary grade teachers and language pandits, the TRT will be conducted for 2.5 hours with 160 question for a total of 80 marks. For the post of school assistants (PE) and PE teachers the exam will be 3 hours long and will include 200 questions for a total of 100 marks.

