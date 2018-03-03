TN TRB releases exam schedule for TN TET 2018, recruitment dates released for 3030 various posts

Representational image Representational image

TN TET 2018: The Tamil Nadu (TN) Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has released the tentative schedule/annual recruitment planner 2018 for 3030 teaching posts along with the notification release date for the Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET). The board has made it clear that the below mentioned schedule is a tentative programme and serves only as an information to the candidates in order to get prepared for the examination.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 3030

Designation

Agricultural Instructor: There are total 25 vacancies for this post. The notification will be released in the first week of April and the exam will be conducted on July 14. The result for the same is expected to be declared in August.

Lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges: There are total 1065 vacancies for this post. The notification will be released in the first week of May and the exam will be conducted on August 4. The result for the same is expected to be declared in September.

Assistant Professor for Government Arts and Science Colleges and Colleges of Education: There are total 1883 vacancies for this post. The notification will be released in the first week of May and the certificate verification will be carried out in the second week of June.

Assistant Elementary Educational Officer: There are total 57 vacancies for this post. The notification will be released in the first week of June and the exam will be conducted on September 15. The result for the same is expected to be declared in October.

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test – Paper-I and II: The notification will be released in the first week of July and the exam will be conducted on October 6 and 7. The result for the same is expected to be declared in November.

It has also been notified that the scheme and syllabus of examination will be made available on the official website trb.tn.nic.in once the notifications are released.

