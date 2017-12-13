Tamil Nadu TRB withdraws lecturers exam 2017 result, releases OMR sheets at trb.tb.nic.in

The exam was conducted on September 16 The exam was conducted on September 16

TN TRB: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has withdrawn the result of the exam conducted for the direct recruitment of 1058 lecturers in government polytechnic colleges in the state. The results were announced on November 7, but after various representations received from candidates, the same has discarded. The candidates’ marks on the scanned images of OMR sheets, on the official website, differed from that of the selection list of directly recruited lecturers.

The scanned images of OMR answer sheets with marks awarded, with reference to final key, were then uploaded on the website – trb.tb.nic.in, on December 11.

The exam was conducted on September 16 this year and more than 1.7 lakh candidates had applied for the paper, among whom a total of 1.33.567 candidates appeared.

It was after receiving more than 3,000 queries from the candidates, requesting an explanation about the answer key published on its website and the examination result, that the Board took this decision. The suspicion grew after it was noticed that about 400 candidates were selected from one district (Tirupur) and more than 50 per cent of those selected were from other states.

The Board has issued the following statement:

“Any discrepancies found out by the candidates may be brought to the notice of TRB immediately by registered post with acknowledgement due or directly be handed over to the Information centre at Teachers Recruitment Board, Chennai-6. The last date for submission of any such representation is December 18 up to 5:30 pm. TRB will release the revised C.V list for the further process after scrutinising the representation.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd