RPSC senior teacher group II answer keys released for social science, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Sr Teacher Gr. II answer keys: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the answer key for senior teacher group 2 (special edu) social science examination, which was held on February 8. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the key at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, the answer keys were also released for Sanskrit, Maths, Hindi, Science, Urdu, English and GK. The exams were conducted from February 7 to 10.

RPSC Sr Teacher Gr. II answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘News and events’, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the answers

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

All those who have some issue with the answers provided or are unsatisfied can raise objections from March 13 to 15 on the website. Rs 100 will be charged per question and candidates can do the same by logging into their account with the help of their application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. The commission had also released the marks for second grade teacher recruitment exam 2016 earlier.

