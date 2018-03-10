RPSC senior teacher group II answer keys released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, raise objections

All those who have some issue with the answers provided, or are unsatisfied, can raise objections from March 13 to 15 on the website. All those who have some issue with the answers provided, or are unsatisfied, can raise objections from March 13 to 15 on the website.

RPSC Sr Teacher Gr. II answer keys: The answer keys for senior teacher group 2 (special edu) examination have been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check the keys at the official website – rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exams were conducted from February 7 to 10. Answer keys are available for Sanskrit, Maths, Hindi, Science, Urdu, English and GK.

RPSC Sr Teacher Gr. II answer keys, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘News and events’, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will open, displaying the answers

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

All those who have some issue with the answers provided or are unsatisfied can raise objections from March 13 to 15 on the website. Rs 100 will be charged per question and candidates can do the same by logging into their account with the help of their application ID, date of birth and registered mobile number. The commission had also released the marks for second grade teacher recruitment exam 2016 earlier.

