RPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 8162 senior teacher posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC recruitment 2018: Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has invited online applications from interested, eligible aspirants for the posts of senior teachers for the secondary education department. The pay will be as per pay matrix level (L-12). The registration for the same will commence from May 17 and will continue till June 16. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by five years in the case of government servant of Rajasthan.

RPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 8162

Subjects

Geography: 782

Economics: 129

Punjabi: 15

Rajasthani: 6

Public Administration: 5

Social Science: 32

Art and craft: 40

Music: 6

History: 613

Commerce: 118

Life Science/ Biology: 166

Chemistry: 160

Home Science: 54

Hindi: 849

Political Science: 815

Physics: 187

Agriculture Science: 370

Mathematics: 193

English: 304

Sanskrit: 156

RPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

The aspirants should be holding a post graduate degree in the relevant trade along with other required qualifications. For an in-depth detail regarding qualification for each separate post, click here

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 40 years and must be minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

RPSC recruitment 2018: Examination scheme

The exam will carry total 450 marks. Multiple type choice questions will be asked. There will be total two papers. Paper 1 will consist of 150 marks and Paper 2 will be of 300 marks. The duration of Paper 1 will be 1.5 hours and the duration of Paper 2 shall be 3 hours. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.

Paper-I General awareness and General Studies

History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on Indian National Movement: 15 questions, 30 marks

Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test : Hindi, English: 20 questions, 40 marks

Current affairs: 10 questions, 20 marks

General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan: 15 questions, 30 marks

Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right to Education Act, 2009: 15 questions, 30 marks

Paper-II – Subject concerned

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level: 55 questions, 110 marks

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level: 55 questions, 110 marks

Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level: 10 questions, 20 marks

Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning: 30 questions, 60 marks

Candidates have to ensure to fill all information regarding their education, personal data and contact details correctly. The Commission has made it clear that in case a candidate’s phone does not function properly or there is a problem with the network, the responsibility lies with the candidate.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd