RPSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 8162 senior teacher posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has invited online applications from interested, eligible aspirants for the posts of senior teachers for the secondary education department. The pay will be as per pay matrix level (L-12). The registration for the same will commence from May 17 and will continue till June 16. Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by five years in the case of government servant of Rajasthan.
RPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 8162
Subjects
Geography: 782
Economics: 129
Punjabi: 15
Rajasthani: 6
Public Administration: 5
Social Science: 32
Art and craft: 40
Music: 6
History: 613
Commerce: 118
Life Science/ Biology: 166
Chemistry: 160
Home Science: 54
Hindi: 849
Political Science: 815
Physics: 187
Agriculture Science: 370
Mathematics: 193
English: 304
Sanskrit: 156
RPSC recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualification:
The aspirants should be holding a post graduate degree in the relevant trade along with other required qualifications. For an in-depth detail regarding qualification for each separate post, click here
Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 40 years and must be minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.
RPSC recruitment 2018: Examination scheme
The exam will carry total 450 marks. Multiple type choice questions will be asked. There will be total two papers. Paper 1 will consist of 150 marks and Paper 2 will be of 300 marks. The duration of Paper 1 will be 1.5 hours and the duration of Paper 2 shall be 3 hours. For every wrong answer, 1/3rd marks will be deducted.
Paper-I General awareness and General Studies
History of Rajasthan and Indian History with special emphasis on Indian National Movement: 15 questions, 30 marks
Mental Ability Test, Statistics (Secondary Level), Mathematics (Secondary Level), Language Ability Test : Hindi, English: 20 questions, 40 marks
Current affairs: 10 questions, 20 marks
General Science, Indian Polity, Geography of Rajasthan: 15 questions, 30 marks
Educational Management, Educational Scenario in Rajasthan, Right to Education Act, 2009: 15 questions, 30 marks
Paper-II – Subject concerned
Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Senior Secondary Level: 55 questions, 110 marks
Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Graduation Level: 55 questions, 110 marks
Knowledge of Subject Concerned: Post Graduation Level: 10 questions, 20 marks
Educational Psychology, Pedagogy, Teaching Learning Material, Use of Computers and Information Technology in Teaching Learning: 30 questions, 60 marks
Candidates have to ensure to fill all information regarding their education, personal data and contact details correctly. The Commission has made it clear that in case a candidate’s phone does not function properly or there is a problem with the network, the responsibility lies with the candidate.
