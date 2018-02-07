  • Associate Sponsor
RPSC grade 2 teacher exam 2017 result released for English, check at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC result: The exam for grade 2 teacher for English was held on July 2. A total of 934 candidates have qualified the exam.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 11:28 pm
rpsc result, rpsc, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, rpsc 2nd grade result RPSC result: All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC result: The result for English subject for second grade teacher recruitment exam has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The results for science, Punjabi subjects and social science have already been released by the commission. The exam for grade 2 teacher for English was held on July 2. A total of 934 candidates have qualified the exam.

RPSC result 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the left hand side of the home page under ‘Important links’ click in ‘Results’
Step 3: You will re-directed to a new page. Click on the result link
Step 4: A PDF file will open displaying the roll numbers and merit number of the candidates
Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Cut-offs marks

 

The successful candidates have to fill the application form, available on the official website and submit it with all the photocopies of all certificates. The exam was held to fill 9488 posts.

 

 

