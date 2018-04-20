REET Grade 3 recruitment 2018: Hiring begins for 20,497 teaching posts at education.rajasthan.gov.in

REET recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is April 30. The last date for submission of application is April 30.

REET recruitment 2018: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) has issued a notification, inviting online applications from interested, eligible candidates to apply for various TSP and non-TSP posts through direct recruitment. There are 20,497 vacancies for the same and all those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — education.rajasthan.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is April 30. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teacher (REET). They will then have to appear for an interview.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 20,497

Designation

Non-TSP posts:

Teacher grade 3 level I: 19,819

Special Teacher Level I: 678

For TSP posts:

Teacher grade 3 level I: 5431

Special Teacher Level I: 72

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Class 1 to 5 (stage 1) General education: The aspirant should have passed senior secondary with atleast 50 per cent marks and should have pursued two years of diploma in elementary education

Or

Senior secondary or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks and two-year diploma in elementary education in accordance with the NCTE , Regulation, 2002

Or

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and four years Bachelor of Elementary Education (B El Ed)

Or

Graduation and a two-year diploma in elementary education.

They should also have passed RTET/REET level 1.

Class 1 to 5 (stage 1) Special education: The aspirants should have passed senior secondary (or equivalent) with atleast 50 per cent marks and should have pursued two years of diploma in elementary education (special education)

Or

Senior secondary or its equivalent with atleast 45 per cent marks and two year diploma in elementary education (special education) in accordance with the NCTE , Regulation, 2002

Or

Senior secondary (or its equivalent) with atleast 50 per cent marks and four year Bachelor of Elementary Education (special education) (B El Ed)

Or

Graduation and two year diploma in elementary education (special education).

Or

Senior secondary (or equivalent) with atleast 50 per cent marks and should have pursued two years of diploma in education (special education).

Graduation and two year diploma in elementary education.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 23,700 initially.

How to apply

All those who are interested in applying can fill in the online application form available at the official website only.

