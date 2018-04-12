REET results 2018 declared by BSER at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET Level 1 Result 2018: BSER has published the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in REET Level 1 Result 2018: BSER has published the results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

REET 2018 results: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared REET 2018 result (Level – 1) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2018 was held on February 11 and as per reports, over 9.80 lakh candidates have registered for the entrance exam. The Board has released the final answer keys for the REET on its official website and candidates can follow the steps written below to view their score.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (BSER) in November last year invited eligible candidates to fill 25,000 teacher positions. REET 2018 was held for in two session. For those who applied to teach class 6 to 8 student, the examination was held on February 11 from 10 am-12.30 pm, while for class 1 to 5, the recruitment exam was held on the same date but from 2.30 pm – 5 pm.

REET results 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in)

Step 1: On the homepage, towards the left side, check under the ‘news update’ section, REET result and answer key link

Step 3: Click on the “R.E.E.T. 2017 Result (Level-1)”

Step 4: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 5: Enter your roll number for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers

Step 6: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 7: Now your result will appear on the screen

Step 8: Download the result and take printouts for future use

Step 9: Also do check the final answer keys

As per the notification, the minimum passing marks in REET is are 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of 3 years.

