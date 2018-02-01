REET 2018 admit card released, download at reetbser.com

REET 2018: Download admit card from reetbser.com, exam in February REET 2018: Download admit card from reetbser.com, exam in February

REET 2018: BSER Ajmer has released the admit cards for REET 2018 on the official website – reetbser.com. Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers 2018 will be held on February 11. As per reports, over 9.80 lakh candidates have applied for the exam.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has in November invited eligible candidates to fill 25,000 teacher positions. The candidates who wish to teach students of Class 6 to 8, the examination will be held on February 11 from 10 am- 12.30 pm, while for class 1 to 5, the examination will be held on the same date but from 2.30 pm – 5 pm.

REET 2018 admit card, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on REET 2018 admit card link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a print out

Remember to carry the admit cards along with your photo ID proof. REET 2018 will have 150 objective type questions and the results will be announced on the basis of merit. As per the notification, the minimum passing marks in REET is are 60 per cent. For candidates of Schedule Tribes in scheduled areas of Rajasthan, the minimum passing marks are 36 per cent. The candidates qualified in the exam will be issued a certificate which will remain valid for a period of 3 years.

REET was last held in 2015 and the final results were released in 2016.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd