REET 2018: Admit card released at reetbser.com, CCTV cameras to be placed in exam halls

REET 2018 admit card: The exam is slated to be conducted on February 11 and the admit card for the same has been released. REET 2018 admit card: The exam is slated to be conducted on February 11 and the admit card for the same has been released.

REET 2018: The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) is slated to be conducted on February 11 and the admit card for the same has been released by BSER Ajmer on the official websites – reetbser.com and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. All those who had registered for the same can download their respective cards from these websites only.

For smooth conduction of the exam, this time CCTV cameras would be placed in examination halls to prevent any fraudulent practice. All those who will clear the exam will be awarded REET certificate, the validity of which will be three years. If they are unable to get a job within this time duration, their certificates would then be considered invalid. Also, they will have to appear for the exam again.

REET 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – reetbser.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on REET 2018 admit card link

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your login credentials

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) has in November invited eligible candidates to fill 25,000 teacher positions. As per the notification, the minimum passing marks in REET is are 60 per cent.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd