PSTET 2017: Registration date extended to December 31, exam postponed

PSTET 2017: The Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET 2017) which was scheduled to be conducted on December 31 will now be conducted on February 11, 2018. The registration for the same has also been extended and those who have not applied can do so at the official website – educationrecruitmentboard.com by December 31. The official notification states that this has been done in order to provide sufficient time to prospective candidates and

due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Two papers will be conducted— PSTET 1 for those who aspirants who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and PSTET 2 for those who intend to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Both the papers will carry 150 objective-type questions of one mark. To qualify PSTET, a candidate has to score minimum 60 per cent marks. For recruitment, a separate subject test will be conducted separately for primary and upper primary class teachers.

Application fees: For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 600 and backward category candidates. For SC, ST and differently abled candidates, the fees is Rs 300.

Important dates

Last date for registration – December 31

Last date for depositing fee – January 2

Last date for completion of form after fee deposit confirmation – January 4

Exam date – February 11

